BOSTON (WWLP) – The owners of the former Suffolk Downs racetrack in Boston are stepping up efforts to bring live horse racing to the Berkshires for the first time in more than two decades.

But the Berkshire Eagle reports obstacles remain for the plan to host horse racing at the Great Barrington fairgrounds beginning next year.

The town’s select board has scheduled a meeting to discuss the process.

Racing hasn’t been held at the Great Barrington fairgrounds since 1998.