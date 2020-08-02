Former Great Barrington assistant tax collector faces October embezzlement trial

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (AP) — The trial of a former town treasurer’s office employee charged with stealing more than $100,000 from the community is tentatively scheduled for October.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that 64-year-old Deborah Ball allegedly stole more than $100,000 in property and excise taxes paid in cash from 2015 to 2018 while working as assistant treasurer/collector in Great Barrington. She was fired in March 2019.

She has pleaded not guilty to larceny and embezzlement charges and is free on personal recognizance. Her attorney has not commented.