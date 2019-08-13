Former Great Barrington tax collector to be arraigned in connection with missing money

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former town employee under investigation is scheduled to be arraigned in court Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 62-year-old Deborah Ball is scheduled to be arraigned at Berkshire County Superior Court in Pittsfield at 2 p.m.

Ball, a former treasurer/tax collector for the Town of Great Barrington, is being investigated after an audit revealed that money is missing from the town coffers, the Berkshire Eagle reports.

A treasurer or tax collector collects residents’ property and excise taxes, as well as sewer bills and alarm charges and permits. The treasurer is also responsible for taking payments for the town’s Water Department.

The amount of money missing is currently unknown.

22News has reached out to the Berkshire DA’s Office for further information on the audit and the charges Ball is being arraigned on. We’ll bring you an update when we learn more.