Former Olympian accused of assaulting boys at Becket camp in 70s arraigned; bail set at $200K

Conrad Mainwaring is seen in an undated photo released June 20, 2019, by the Los Angeles Police Department.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Olympian accused of sexually assaulting young boys at Camp Greylock in Becket back in the 1970s was granted bail during his arraignment on 12 counts of indecent assault and battery Tuesday.

At Berkshire Superior Court, 69-year-old Conrad Mainwaring had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf on all the charges.

A judge set bail for the track coach and former Olympian at $200,000 with conditions that he has no contact with children under the age of 16, surrender his passport, confirm whereabouts with probation, and waive rendition.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said her office previously obtained indictments on Mainwaring for nine counts of indecent assault and battery on a child over the age of 14, and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

He was arrested by Los Angeles County authorities Wednesday on a fugitive from justice warrant on February 17. The former Olympian served as a camp counselor at Camp Greylock and is accused of molesting seven boys over a period of several years while at Camp Greylock more than 40 years ago.

Investigations into Mainwaring came about following an ESPN report in which his alleged victims gave “great details” of the former Olympian’s assault, telling ESPN he used his position of power and experience to coerce them into sexual conduct.

Since the ESPN report, at least 50 victims have come forward to share similar stories of alleged abuse by involving Mainwaring.