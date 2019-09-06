Former Williams College student found guilty of 2014 rape on campus

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Williams College student was found guilty of rape Friday in connection with an on-campus incident that occurred in 2014.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 27-year-old Yoonsang Bae was found guilty of one count of rape and is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, September 13.

The victim, identified as another Williams College student who was 19 at the time, told authorities Bae raped her after attending an event with him and returned to his room for a drink. She then got sick from the alcohol and Bae placed her in his bed where she passed out.

The victim said when she woke up, Bae was raping her and refused to stop. Bae and the victim were both William College students at the time of the incident.

The victim reported the incident to authorities in New York and contacted the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network before getting a sexual assault examination at a New York hospital. Williams College investigated the incident and suspended Bae for two years.

The Williamstown Police Department also conducted a criminal investigation.

On August 9, 2017, Bae was indicted on one count of rape after refusing to accept a plea deal.