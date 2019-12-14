Four people taken to hospital following crash in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people were taken to the hospital following an accident in the South Street area of Pittsfield Friday night.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, southbound traffic on South St. near Country Club is being diverted. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes at this time.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. and according to Lt. Bradford, the individuals taken to the hospital by ambulance suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Click here for the Waze Map

22News will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as more details develop.