A Matter of Life and Death: A look at 2021 opioid-related fatalities and trends with Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Opioid Task Force of Franklin County and North Quabbin region is hosting an event Thursday looking at the rising trend of opioid-related deaths locally.

The forum will be held virtually and is open to the public from 2 – 3 p.m. Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan will present data on opioid-related deaths. The presentation will reveal where these deaths have occurred, as well as what ages and genders are most affected.

According to the Task Force, fentanyl is the driving force behind the increase.

The CDC estimates there were more than 100-thousand opioid overdose deaths in the U.S. from April 2020 to April 2021. That marks a 28-percent increase from the year before. Numbers in Franklin County mirror that national trend.