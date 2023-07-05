PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three city parks in Pittsfield will be offering free programs for children ages 6-13.

The City’s Department of Community Development said the Parks Playground Program will be held at Clapp Park, Durant Park and The Common beginning Monday, July 10 through Friday, August 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The program offers numerous recreation activities including sports, games, arts and crafts, and nature activities supervised by trained Playground Leaders.

Children who are residents of Pittsfield are eligible to attend, no registration is required. The program is designed to provide “drop-in” activities for children and is not a day camp or childcare.

For more information, call the Recreation Activities Coordinator, at (413) 499-9371.