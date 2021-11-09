Free Thanksgiving take-out being offered from Berkshire South Regional Community Center

Volunteers prepare individual Thanksgiving meals for seniors in Hawthorne, N.J., on Nov. 3, 2020. With a fall surge of coronavirus infections gripping the U.S., many Americans are forgoing tradition and getting creative with celebrations. (AP Photo/Kathy Young)

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A non-profit organization is offering a free Thanksgiving dinner available for the Berkshire County community.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Berkshire South Regional Community Center, the center is taking reservations for meals that can be picked up on Tuesday, November 23. To reserve a free meal, call 413-528-2810 extension 0 or visit berkshiresouth.org/communitythanks/.

Drive-through pick-up will be at Berkshire South located at 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington on Tuesday at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., or 5:30 p.m. People who are unable to pick up may request delivery service.

There are 500 meals anticipated to be served at the 14th annual Community Thanks Supper sponsored by the Berkshire Food Co-op and Guido’s Fresh Marketplace are being prepared by six local chefs:

Jim Gop of Heirloom Fire Cookbook author Janet Elsbach Jeremy Smith from Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health, Food educator Jenny Schwartz Chef Hank Ferlauto Chef Scott Hansen

Executive Director Jenise Lucey says, “We will miss sharing this meal together – it’s always such a joyful occasion – but are thankful to have the support of our community to be able to continue offering this special holiday feast! We hope that it will help those who could use some extra assistance this holiday season. It’s a lovely opportunity to enjoy amazing food by some incredible local chefs!”