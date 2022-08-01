PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews from Pittsfield fire were called to Walmart for a coolant leak early Monday morning.

According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, at around 5:15 a.m. crews were called to Walmart located on 555 Hubbard Ave, for a hazardous condition. Firefighters found an employee had accidentally damaged a freon line to a commercial refrigerator unit.

The Massachusetts Hazardous Materials Team was called to assist in shutting down the system and ventilating the building to return it to normal levels. There were no reported injuries.

The Pittsfield fire says that freon is a tasteless, mostly orderless gas that can cut off vital oxygen if deeply inhaled. If ingested, it can cause difficulty breathing, headaches, nausea and vomiting, skin and eye irritation, and coughing.