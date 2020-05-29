Friday is the 25th anniversary of deadly Berkshire County tornado

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday is the 25th anniversary of a powerful and deadly tornado that touched down in Berkshire County.

The 1995 Great Barrington tornado cut an 11-mile path of destruction from north Egremont through Great Barrington and into neighboring Monterey.

Three people were killed when the tornado tossed the car they were riding in into the trees.

The powerful twister caused $25 million worth of damage, and scattered debris as far away as Belchertown. It is the strongest tornado in the state of Massachusetts since the deadly Worcester tornado of June 9th, 1953. The tornado destroyed buildings at the Great Barrington fairgrounds.

It was rated F4 with winds of 206-260 mph and was on the ground for approximately 18 minutes from 7:06-7:24pm on this date 25 years ago.