Frost Advisory in northern Berkshire County Thursday

(WWLP) – A Frost Advisory is in effect for northern Berkshire County from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures will drop to close to freezing in northern Berkshire County starting at 2 a.m. Thursday, which could produce frost. If you live in northern Berkshire County, before you go to bed if you have any sensitive vegetation, cover it up or bring it inside because there is a chance for some frost.

Afternoon highs Wednesday will just be a little warmer than Tuesday in the low to mid-60s. Skies will be partly sunny and winds a bit breezy. There’s a chance for a spot shower or sprinkle Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Overnight, we’ll be mostly clear and chilly. Lows will drop to the mid 30s to low 40s.