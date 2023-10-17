GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a garage fire at an Airbnb in Great Barrington on Monday night.

According to the Great Barrington Fire Department, at around 9:22 p.m., crews received multiple 911 calls for a reported garage fire at 250 Long Pond Road. While driving to the location, Great Barrington Deputy Chief James Mead could see a glow in the sky and requested additional help and a tanker task force.

Approximately ¼ mile down a narrow and winding driveway, the fire could be seen completely involving the structure. Water tankers from Egremont and Monterey Fire Departments helped put out the fire within 20 minutes.

With the help of the police, occupants staying at the Airbnb were alerted of the fire. There were no injuries reported.

The garage was a total loss and three vehicles parked outside sustained damage from heat exposure. The cause of the fire is not suspicious at this time and has not yet been determined.

Great Barrington Fire Chief Scott Turner stated “I am continuously impressed by the strong work and professionalism of the department and the mutual aid companies since I arrived in September.” Chief Turner added that “this fire was challenging due to its location and access. Our firefighters made the limited water go a long way, not only extinguishing the fire but also protecting other structures that were exposed to the intense heat.”