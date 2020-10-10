General Election early voting schedule for Pittsfield residents

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate […]

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Early voting for the November election will begin on October 17th for the city of Pittsfield.

Early voting will take place at the City Hall on 70 Allen Street from October 17th to October 30th:

Saturday, October 17: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, October 18: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, October 19: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, October 20: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, October 21: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, October 22: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, October 23: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, October 24: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 25: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, October 26: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, October 29: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, October 30: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Pittsfield City Clerk is reminding all residents that the last day to register to vote for the November election in the city hall is October 24th. From 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 24th, you can register to vote in the Registrar of Voters office.

You can visit the city’s website for more information.