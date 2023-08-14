PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is the 6th annual back-to-school ‘Haircuts For The Community’ event in Pittsfield.

This free event is geared towards girls ages 5-17, and it is asked to show up with clean dry hair, according to the Four One Three Salon.

Officer Darren Derby is partnering with the Four One Three Salon, and their community outreach program through the Pittsfield Police Department.

This event will be held at the salon located at 54 Wendell Ave in Pittsfield from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.