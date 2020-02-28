22News is coming back to Berkshire County

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nexstar Media Group, the parent company of WWLP-22News, and Charter Communications announced Friday that they have agreed to provide a special feed of 22News to Charter subscribers in Berkshire County.

WWLP-TV 22News is extremely pleased that Nexstar’s work with Charter, Congressman Neal and Senators Markey and Warren resulted in WWLP-TV’s News 22 local newscasts and programming returning to Charter subscribers in Berkshire County and we are looking forward to providing our high-quality, top-rated local news and content to those viewers. Robert Simone, VP & General Manager of WWLP

Under the agreement, 22News will be restored to the Charter channel lineup on a 24-hour news channel. Massachusetts Senators Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren, as well as Congressman Richard Neal have been working to restore access for Berkshire County viewers to 22News since March of 2017.

There are so many consistencies and so many related programs that I think Channel 22 can share with people in Berkshire County and vice versa. people in Berkshire County will want to use the pioneer valley to make some news as well. Congressman Richard Neal

President of Nexstar Broadcasting Tim Busch said, “WWLP-TV 22News is prepared to deliver much-needed breaking news and severe weather alerts to Berkshire County at any moment 24 hours a day.”

It’s just a questions of fundamental civic engagement. Berkshire residents deserve to know the latest news from the Massachusetts state house. they deserve to know about the decisions being made that will impact their families. Senator Ed Markey

I have been working for nearly three years to bring WWLP back to the Berkshires, and I am proud to announce that we have reached a solution that will give Berkshire County residents what they want: access to Massachusetts news.https://t.co/v6Ezpr4DvA — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 28, 2020

Charter Subscribers should expect to see 22News programming back on the air in the next 60 days.