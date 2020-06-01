Grant will help Audubon property upgrade aging facilities

LENOX, Mass. (AP) — The Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Lenox has received a $200,000 Massachusetts Cultural Council grant that will support Mass Audubon’s $1.1 million project to upgrade aging facilities.

On top of the town’s $300,000 Community Preservation Act grant approved by town meeting voters a year ago, private donors and foundations have pushed the sanctuary’s Opening Doors to Nature capital campaign above $850,000.

The project, focusing on improved amenities and accessibility, includes an energy-efficient addition to the 1790 barn with modern restrooms, a new lobby area with educational displays; an expansive deck for accessible, outdoor programming, bird watching, and wildlife viewing, and a small accessible kitchen.