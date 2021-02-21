Great Barrington celebrates W.E.B. Du Bois at Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

Berkshire County

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire County town of Great Barrington is celebrating the 153 birthday of native son and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.

A series of performances, presentations and community reflections are being held at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in downtown Great Barrington.

Today’s event focused on Du Bois’ rich history dealing with his commitment to civil rights and racial justice.

More programs are set for Tuesday evening. Both programs can be viewed virtually by clicking here.

