Great Barrington community center hands out and delivers 450 meals for Thanksgiving

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10)—Volunteers at the Berkshire South Community Center packed box dinners for 450 community members Tuesday to be handed out or delivered. Pick-up times started at 3 p.m., with groups driving up every hour.

Table full of meals ready to be handed out.

The nine delivery drivers picked up their loads at 3:30 p.m. for the 140 meals community members made reservations to have delivered, with some meals going as far as Pittsfield.

“We have an assemble line going through where at the end you take an empty container and just put mash potatoes in and then move it down to the stuffing,” said Ginger Alexander Community Programs and Administration Coordinator for Berkshire South.

Each meal comes with a newsletter and directions for reheating.

“We have people who made an appointment to pick up their meal,” Alexander said. “We will have a table set up outside when people drive through.”

Volunteers used an assembly line process to put the 450 meals together.

The big worry was running out of pumpkin pie. Volunteers answered the call, and more pie arrived.

Each meal comes with a seasons greetings from Berkshire South along with instructions for reheating the meal.