Great Barrington K9 officer Beko passes away

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Great Barrington Police are mourning the loss of the department’s K9 who passed away.

According to Great Barrington Police Chief Storti, K9 officer Beko died unexpectedly, after a routine medical procedure.

K9 officer Beko joined the Great Barrington Police Department as a therapy dog in September 2020 and worked with his handler Officer Balestro visiting schools, hospitals, libraries, senior centers, nursing homes and community gatherings.

Beko was the first therapy dog in a Berkshire County police station that was donated by breeders at Boonefield Labradors in New Hampshire.

The chocolate English Labrador Retriever trained in responding to difficult 911 calls that include mental health issues, calls involving children, a natural disaster that brings loss or destruction, and working in the community greeting residents.