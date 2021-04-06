Great Barrington PD includes training for helping those with autism

GREAT BARRINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Great Barrington Police Department is expanding its training include protocols for helping people with autism in honor of National Autism Awareness month.

Throughout the month of April, Great Barrington Police Officers will receive trainings that will give officers guidance to help identify people with autism, techniques to help the officers interact with autistic individuals, and training to give officers an understanding of autistic characteristics and behavior.

If you would like the GBPD to know about any specific considerations regarding an individual in your household refer to the department’s website.

“We are grateful to The Stanton Home, a residential program for people with disabilities, who has provided the police department with a resource manual focused on assisting officers when interacting with individuals at their homes,” said the department. “This resource includes educational components to help officers understand their clients and to help communicate with them in a more effective manner.”