Great Barrington PD investigating alleged assault on college campus

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a student was allegedly assaulted at Bard College at Simon’s Rock campus.

Berkshire District Attorney’s Office told 22News, campus safety was called for a report that a student had been assaulted in a wooded area on campus just after 2 p.m. Friday.

The victim was taken to Berkshire Medical Center and treated for minor injures. They were later released.

Campus Safety, Great Barrington Police, State Police assigned to Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and forensic scientists assigned to the State Police Crime Lab are investigating the incident.

No further information has been released at this time.