Great Barrington PD starts initiative to improve relations with deaf, hard of hearing

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Great Barrington Police Department has partnered with Karran Larson, LADC1, LMHC, Coordinator of Statewide SUD and Recovery Services and Deaf Recovery Coach Supervisor.

In an effort to collaborate with the deaf and hard of hearing community, Chief Storti has added this partnership to their co-responder program. Storti says Larson will be used as a recovery coach for this community. He adds that Larson will also train officers on how to best interact with the deaf and hard of hearing community in an emergency and for other police duties.

“With this partnership, we hope to be able to connect her services to other departments across the county and beyond,” Chief Storti says.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing, visit the GBPD website for a visor card. Storti says having the visor card will make it easier to communicate with officers in the event they are seeking help or are stopped while driving.

The GBPD says they are continuing to expand their outreach efforts and encourage any group that would like to begin a conversation to reach out.