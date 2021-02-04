Great Barrington police investigate hate speech on social media

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Great Barrington identified a person involved in hate speech posted on social media.

According to the Great Barrington Police Department, an investigation identified parties involved in a social media post that resulted in hate speech and intimidation. Police say they did not receive a complaint directly. However, they take these situations very seriously to denounce discrimination, hate speech and intimidation.

The person that made such comments indicated that their husband is a police officer, police confirmed that was not true.

Great Barrington Police Department are reminding the public that they are here to support all members of the community.

