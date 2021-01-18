Great Barrington police investigating several car break-ins

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Great Barrington Police Department is investigating several car break ins.

According to the Great Barrington Police Department, the incidents happened in the area of North Plain Road from Housatonic down into Great Barrington.

If anyone has noticed that their car has been entered into, even if nothing is missing, police are asking you to contact the police department at 413-528-0306 extension 3.

Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors, not only to prevent thieves from stealing belongings in your car but from stealing your car itself.

