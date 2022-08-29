GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Great Barrington police are warning residents from the town and surrounding communities of an increase in catalytic converter thefts.

Police are asking residents to be vigilant and if you see any concerning activity, you can contact the Great Barrington Police Department at 413-528-0306. There has been an increase in catalytic converter thefts within the last year. The parts only take minutes to be removed and are sold due to the rare materials found inside them.

You will be able to tell if your vehicle is missing a catalytic converter once you turn on your vehicle. A loud rumbling or roaring sound can be heard from the engine and will increase as you press on the gas. Police say the vehicle will also drive rough and feel like it’s sputtering.

The Great Barrington Police Department is offering the following tips to help deter thefts: