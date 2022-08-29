GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Great Barrington police are warning residents from the town and surrounding communities of an increase in catalytic converter thefts.
Police are asking residents to be vigilant and if you see any concerning activity, you can contact the Great Barrington Police Department at 413-528-0306. There has been an increase in catalytic converter thefts within the last year. The parts only take minutes to be removed and are sold due to the rare materials found inside them.
You will be able to tell if your vehicle is missing a catalytic converter once you turn on your vehicle. A loud rumbling or roaring sound can be heard from the engine and will increase as you press on the gas. Police say the vehicle will also drive rough and feel like it’s sputtering.
The Great Barrington Police Department is offering the following tips to help deter thefts:
- Park in a garage if possible
- Park in a secure, well-lit area if you can’t park in a garage
- Park vehicles with high ground clearance next to low clearance cars to make it harder to get under the vehicle
- Check your car frequently
- If you see something suspicious, report it to the police
- Park where surveillance cameras are visible
- Increase the vehicle’s car alarm sensitivity to go off if the car is tampered with