Great Barrington renames school after civil rights activist Du Bois

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts middle school has been renamed after civil rights activist and NAACP cofounder W.E.B. Du Bois.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that the Berkshire Hills Regional School District Committee voted unanimously on Thursday to rename Monument Valley Regional Middle School in Great Barrington the W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School.

Du Bois grew up in Great Barrington. The school also educates children from Stockbridge and West Stockbridge.

The renaming decision came after voters of the three towns at 2019 annual town meetings said, “yes,” to the renaming effort. Opponents of the renaming cited Du Bois’ late-in-life membership in the U.S. Communist Party.