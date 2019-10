GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Berkshire County teens are recovering after being found unresponsive in a home with high levels of carbon monoxide.

Great Barrington fire officials said they found potentially lethal levels of the gas in a home on Saturday.

The teens were rushed to the hospital and are expected to make full recoveries.

Fire officials determined the source to be a gas furnace and a plugged chimney. There were also no working carbon monoxide detectors in the home.