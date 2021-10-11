Great Barrington to hold Indigenous Peoples’ Day event

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Great Barrington is hosting a four part event to commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The third event in its series is being held on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Monday October 11th, located at the Gazebo behind Great Barrington Town Hall. The event will feature traditional songs and a number of guest speakers. The event held on Monday is the third of a four part, multi-day event, beginning at 11 a.m.

The first part of the event, the Equinox Campfire & Potluck, took place on September 23rd, it included food, family fun, and a guided night hike. The second event, held Friday October 1st, offered insight into Indigenous Peoples’ Day and was held over Zoom.

The final/fourth event is scheduled for Sunday October 17th from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and will feature a discussion on the deep connection between the Great Barrington area and Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The multi-day event was organized by Alliance for a Viable Future, a self described local grass-roots organization, whose aim is to “acknowledge and heal the wounds of our past, honor the Native American ethic of respect and care for the natural world, and integrate indigenous values into our response to climate change;” this according to founder Lev Natan.