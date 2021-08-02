Guardrail and bridge repair on Mass Pike in Berkshire County

Berkshire County

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Road work is expected to take place in multiple areas of I-90 in Berkshire County for bridge and guardrail repairs.

According to MassDOT, lane closures will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at mile marker 10.6. on Monday, August 2 in Lee for bridge repair work.

Beginning Monday night through Friday morning, there will be lane closures in Otis and Becket between 7 p.m. each evening until 5 a.m. the following morning for guard rail repairs.

Drivers will be able to travel through the work areas but encouraged to reduce speed, use caution, and take a different route if possible. The scheduled work is weather dependent.

