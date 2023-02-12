BLANDFORD/LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be performing guardrail repair operations, as well as daytime paving work on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee and Blandford beginning on Sunday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from MassDOT, the work is scheduled to take place at different times and locations from 8:00 p.m. on Sunday through 4:00 p.m. on Friday. There will be lane closures in place during the repair operations.

The schedule for the repairs and lane closures is as follows:

Blanford

• Guardrail repair work will be performed on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 27.8 on Sunday, February 12, from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. the following morning.

• Guardrail repair work will be performed on I-90 westbound at mile marker 23.2 on Sunday, February 12, from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. the following morning.

Lee

• Paving and pothole patching operations will be performed on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 10.3 on Wednesday, February 15, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Paving operations will be performed on I-90 westbound plaza on-ramp at mile marker 8.3 on Thursday, February 16, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Paving operations will be performed on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 8.3 on Friday, February 17, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Appropriate signage and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area during the week. Drivers who are going to be driving through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is based on weather and is subject to change without notice.