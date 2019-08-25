Gunshot victim found on Columbus Avenue in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A gunshot victim was found on Columbus Avenue early Sunday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, one victim was found after police were called to the area of 347 Columbus Avenue for reported gunfire around 3:22 am.

The victim was taken to Berkshire Medical Center to treat injuries.

Pittsfield police confirm there are no safety concerns for the public.

Pittsfield Police, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, and the Massachusetts State Police Firearm Identification Section are currently investigating the incident.

