Habitat for Humanity holds workshop about COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on women

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s hosted a workshop to bring awareness of the need for safe and affordable housing for women during the pandemic.

The central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity held a virtual event about the ways in which safe housing for women has been impacted due to the pandemic.

The event also offered a drywall repair workshop, led by Construction Manager, Brent Getchell.

(Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity)

Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity looking to partner with low-income families for Pelham homes

“The Berkshires have high levels of female single head of household families. Remote schooling has made it incredibly difficult economically for families here,” said Carolyn Valli, CEO of central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity.

According to The National Women’s Law Center, 80 percent of U.S. jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic were held by women.

“After losing my job, falling too far behind on bills, and feeling helpless with no options, I spent a year in a shelter, with my name on long waiting lists for housing. A home is a priority to me because this investment means that I can secure permanent housing for my young son and also provide an affordable way to a stable future. Habitat gave me the opportunity to own my own home!” said Carolyn Parris a future Habitat homeowner.

On International Women’s Day, Habitat and Lowe’s also began hosting other Women Build projects that aim to support women-led households across the United States, Canada, and India.