PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Hancock Shaker Village Community Day will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1843 West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield. Admission will be free all day and will offer several family-friendly events.

Events such as craft demonstrations, a scavenger hunt, and other exhibits will be featured. Shaker talks and walks, barnyard animals, special exhibits, nature hikes and more will be offered as well. The event is sponsored by Mill Town and the Berkshire Food co-op.