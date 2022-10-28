LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – Ventfort Hall in Lenox will be decorated for Halloween weekend with haunted tours, scavenger hunts, and more.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Ventfort Hall, guests are invited to come with their Halloween costumes to visit the haunted hall Friday through Sunday. The mansion will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday for regular self-guided tours, along with special extended hours of self-guided tours from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. just for the holiday weekend. Robert Oaks, the author of “Ghosts of the Berkshires” will give a late-night Ghost Tour of the mansion on Friday night starting at 11:00 p.m. with tickets costing $27 per person.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will also be regular self-guided tours from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., along with free family admission from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. specifically for kids of all ages. Paranormal investigator David Raby will lead a paranormal investigation from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Saturday. Reservations placed in advance are recommended, with tickets costing $38 per person. Tickets have a reduced rate of $20 for ages 12-18 and 19-23 with a student ID. Robert Oaks will be giving another Ghost Tour on Sunday night starting at 7:00 p.m.

Robert Oaks (Ventfort Hall) David Raby (Ventfort Hall)

Ventfort Hall will also welcome families to visit the house at no charge on Saturday and Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the first floor having a themed scavenger hunt for kids with a prize at the end. There will also be refreshments provided on the back veranda, weather permitting.

The tickets for the Saturday Ghost Tour and the Friday and Sunday Ghost Tours are non-refundable and non-exchangeable. To make a reservation, call Ventfort Hall at (413) 637-3206. Masks are required at all times at the event.