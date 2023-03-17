MONTEREY, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to a home on Main Road in Monterey for the smell of gas Thursday night.

According to the Monterey Fire Department, upon arrival crews found that a deck collapsed due to the heavy weight which damaged the home’s heating oil tank fill. The weight of the wet snow could be approximately 13 pounds per square foot. In addition to ice, significant weight can cause damage to structures.

Monterey Fire Department shared the following tips to keep you and your home safe: