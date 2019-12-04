Heroin stamped ‘POWER’ found in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The potentially deadly Heroin stamped ‘POWER’ has been found in Pittsfield according to police.

Pittsfield Police Captain Mark Trapani told 22News officers believe that the “POWER” Heroin has been re-packaged into packets labelled both “Avengers2” and “Redbull.”

“These doses of heroin, as well as those stamped “Jumanji” have been responsible for a number of fatal and non–fatal overdoses in the region within the last month.” Pittsfield Police Captain Mark Trapan

Holyoke PD: 9 reported ‘POWER’ heroin overdoses Friday

Nine reported overdoses occurred within 16 hours on November 22. Police found the common denominator of the overdoses was that the heroin ingested was from bags being stamped ‘POWER’.