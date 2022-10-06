ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP)– The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) says that anyone planning to go to the top of Mount Greylock will need to bring extra water.

As of Thursday, people will not be able to refill water bottles at the summit due to water quality issues with the potable water tap. Potable water is water suitable for human and pet consumption.

Drinkable water is available at the Mount Greylock State Reservation campground and visitor center. Bottled water can be purchased at Bascom Lodge at the summit.

Visitors should also be aware that Bascom Lodge will be closing for the season on Sunday, October 23. On Sunday, October 30, 2022 the season will end and the road to the top will close, and amenities and other services will not be available. The visitor’s center is open year round.

Mount Greylock is the highest point in Massachusetts at 3,491 feet.