HINSDALE, Mass (WWLP) – The Hinsdale Police Department is welcoming the public to attend the Hinsdale’s Initial Meeting that will be about the possible merging of the Hinsdale and Dalton Police Departments.

The meeting will take place at the Nessacus Regional Middle School at 35 Fox Road on Tuesday, July 26th at 7:30 p.m.

The Town has had initial meetings with consultants that were separate from the upcoming meeting. It was decided through these meetings that hearing questions and concerns of residents would be the best course of action.

The Select Board is hoping that residents will attend to listen to a short presentation followed by time to voice any questions or concerns. The meeting will also be available to view via Zoom, but questions and comments will only be taken from those that are physically present at the meeting.