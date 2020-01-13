Hinsdale man sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to girlfriend’s murder

HINSDALE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man accused of killing his estranged girlfriend in 2018 will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to three charges including first-degree murder on Monday.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Michael Boulais pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, reckless endangerment of a child, and improper storage of a firearm in Berkshire Superior Court on Monday.

Photo: The Berkshire Eagle

Photo: The Berkshire Eagle

He was sentenced to life in prison at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Cedar Junction without the possibility of parole under the first-degree murder charge.

On the morning of April 13, 2018, Boulais shot and killed 24-year-old Kassedi Clark. Police found her body with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on Boulais’ property located on Ashmere Drive. The Department of Children and Families were called to help the children who lived inside the home.

Boulais was arrested and held without bail at the Berkshire County House of Corrections. He initially pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s Office along with Hinsdale and Dalton Police departments were among the several agencies that investigated this case.