HINSDALE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a missing Hinsdale man Friday night.

The Hinsdale Police Department said Thomas Roberts was last seen leaving his Hinsdale home on foot Friday morning. He was wearing the vest and hat seen in the photos provided, along with a t-shirt and jeans.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, please call police at (413) 655-0201 or dial 911.