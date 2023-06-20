PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The bridge on Holmes Road in Pittsfield will be closed beginning Friday due to construction.

During the repairs by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) the Holmes Road bridge, between 650 and 677 Holmes Road, will be closed. No thru traffic will be allowed. Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.

Traffic traveling southbound on Holmes Road will be detoured towards Pomeroy Avenue, Crofut Street, and then to Route 7/20. Traffic traveling northbound should utilize Route 7/20.

MAP: Holmes Road in Pittsfield

Construction will be conducted Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is expected to be complete by August 25th. For additional project information and updates visit the City of Pittsfield’s website.

June 23-June 25: Demolition of Superstructure

July 3: Demolition and modification of the abutments and wingwalls

July 5: Set box beams

July 17: Concrete Deck Placement During deck cure, place approach slabs, form for sidewalks and barrier

August 12-August 18: Concrete placement for sidewalk and concrete barrier

August 23: Paving bridge and approaches

August 25: Place protective screen on bridge

August 25: Open to traffic

The fire department and emergency services will operate and cover both sides of Holmes Road and the surrounding neighborhoods. The Pittsfield Fire Department will be temporarily housing additional firefighters at the North Station located on Pittsfield Road in Lenox to cover the southern part of Holmes Road and the surrounding area.