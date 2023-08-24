PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A road in Pittsfield is set to reopen, after being closed for 63 days due to reconstruction.

According to MassDOT, the Holmes Road Bridge will reopen to traffic starting Friday afternoon. It’s been closed for more than two months to allow crews to safely replace the existing superstructure.

Additional work is still required, including landscaping and site restoration. MassDOT expects all work to be done by September 22.