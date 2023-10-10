DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A home was badly damaged in a fire in the Berkshire County town of Dalton.
According to the Dalton Police Department, High Street between Glennon Ave and Field Street was closed for several hours due to the fire.
The Pittsfield Fire Department was called in to help. No word yet on any injuries.
22News will update this story as more information becomes available.
