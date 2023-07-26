DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A nonprofit organization in charge of building new homes breaks ground on new construction in Dalton.

Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity (CBHFH) along with representatives from Allegrone Construction, the Town of Dalton held a ceremony last week at a new build site on Gulf Rd in Dalton.

The property was sold to CBHFH by the Town of Dalton in 2022. The existing home on the property was demolished during multi-town firefighting training. The land was then cleared by Unistress Corp.

The single-family energy-efficient home will include 3 bedrooms that will be sold to moderate-income, first-time homebuyers through the Dept of Housing and Community Development’s Lottery System. Those interested in owning a home through Habitat for Humanity can call 413-442-3181 extension 7 or email homes@berkshirehabitat.org for more information.

Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity

Unistress Corp donated time, equipment, and expertise to deconstruct the home at 16 Gulf Road and clear the plot on their Thanksgiving 2022 holiday vacations: Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is a housing ministry that seeks to strengthen communities by providing homeownership and home repair opportunities to low-income families.