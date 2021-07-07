Hoosac Lake in Cheshire to be chemically treated Thursday

CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cheshire Police Department is warning residents to avoid using the Hoosac Lake on Thursday as the lake will be chemically treated.

The Hoosac Lake will be treated with chemicals to control the growth of invasive weeds. Police are asking residents to not swim or boat in the lake until Friday.

In addition to swimming and boating, residents are asked to avoid using the lake for watering of livestock or to not use lake water to drink or cook until Friday, and no water use for irrigation until September 9th.

Police are also reminding residents of the new parking restrictions in place at the lake. Signs have been posted to show where parking is allowed. The area south of the boat ramp with long painted white lines will be for vehicles with an attached trailer.

Kayaks and canoes are encouraged to use the launch directly across from the Bass Water Restaurant and park at the end of the lot. Parking in the area will be closely monitored by police.