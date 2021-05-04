Hot Harry’s Cinco de Mayo celebrates with free t-shirts

“FREE Burritos for A Year” Promotion is Back at Hot Harry’s for Cinco de Mayo Celebration in 2021

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Are you ready to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and more?

Hot Harry’s is celebrating Cinco De Mayo with free t-shirts to the first 100 customers, and a chance to win a free burrito a week for a year. The limited edition t-shirts will be available starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at four locations.

Beginning Monday, May 3 through Sunday, May 9, customers can enter to win a free burrito a week for a year. Ten winners will be chosen per store location.

“We’re very excited to bring back this Cinco de Mayo promotion as way to give back to our loyal customers that have continued to support us during the pandemic” said Samir Abdallah, President of Hot Harry’s.

Cinco de Mayo— the fifth of May—commemorates the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War (1861-1867). A relatively minor holiday in Mexico, in the United States Cinco de Mayo has evolved into a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage. Further information at www.hhburritos.com or www.hotharrysburritos.com

Hot Harry’s Locations:

37 North Street in Pittsfield Monday – Saturday: 8AM – 9PM, Sunday: 11AM – 8PM



724 Tyler Street in Pittsfield Monday – Saturday: 9AM – 9PM, Sunday: 10AM – 9PM



403 Main Street in Dalton Sunday – Saturday: 10AM – 8PM



596 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY Sunday – Saturday: 10AM – 8PM



¡Feliz Cinco de Mayo!