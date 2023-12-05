PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Latina-owned business that opened this year in downtown Pittsfield has received a bond to help upgrade the facility.

Hot Plate Brewing Co. received $1,430,368 in loan financing from MassDevelopment to make improvements such as adding additional brewing equipment as well as the buildout of the taproom, cold storage, and draft system. Founders Sarah Real and Mike Dell’Aquila opened the brewery in February on School Street in Pittsfield at a storefront that has been vacant since 2016.

Sarah and Mike found their love for craft beer while at Pennsylvania State University in the early 2000s. During the coronavirus pandemic, they started working on a business plan and turned their dream into reality.

“The craft beer industry is creating jobs and stimulating local economies in communities all across Massachusetts,” said Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao, who serves as chair of MassDevelopment’s Board of Directors. “MassDevelopment is able to help these small businesses retrofit their locations, buy equipment, and grow operations.”

“Hot Plate’s new taproom has activated a vacant storefront in the heart of downtown Pittsfield and quickly become a gathering space for residents and visitors alike,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera. “We want to see downtown storefronts like this thrive in Massachusetts, which is why we’re thrilled that we can help Hot Plate create jobs and vibrancy where it matters most.”

“As we began our journey toward opening up a craft brewery of our own, we discovered that less than 1% of all breweries in the United States were owned by women of color,” said Hot Plate Brewing Co. Owner and Head Brewer Sarah Real. “And as we looked for long-term financing, we certainly understood why. Access to sufficient capital is consistently a challenge for marginalized communities, and without the assistance of MassDevelopment, this project frankly would not have been possible.”

MassDevelopment issued more than $2 billion in the Massachusetts economy for 545 projects during the 2023 fiscal year.