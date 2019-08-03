Housatonic Street in Pittsfield reopened after car crashed into utility pole

PITTSFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Housatonic Street in Pittsfield was partially closed Friday after a car crashed into a utility pole.

Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn told 22News, the driver lost control and flipped the car on its side just before 3:30 p.m. as the driver was headed eastbound into the city.

The West and Eastbound lanes of West Housatonic Street were temporarily closed at Osceola Street, but have since reopened.

Chief Wynn said witnesses helped the driver, who suffered minor wrist injuries.