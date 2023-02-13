PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Fire Department was sent to Linden Street for a house fire Sunday morning.

According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, there was a report of someone still inside the house during the fire, so a second alarm was requested. Off-duty and mutual aid companies arrived to help assist with the fire.

After primary and secondary searches, no one was in the residence during the fire. The fire was then contained and put out. The incident is under investigation by the Pittsfield Fire Investigation Unit.